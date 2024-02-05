Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,810 shares of company stock worth $12,108,463. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,459,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

