iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.39.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

iQIYI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. iQIYI had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $53,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

