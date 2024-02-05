Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.84

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.84 and last traded at $34.12, with a volume of 94973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -288.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 144.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,668 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.