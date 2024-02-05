Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 5th (NASDAQ:IROHU)

Iron Horse Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:IROHU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, February 5th. Iron Horse Acquisitions had issued 6,100,000 shares in its IPO on December 27th. The total size of the offering was $61,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Iron Horse Acquisitions’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IROHU opened at $10.12 on Monday. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Company Profile

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

