Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.83

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 1206511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.