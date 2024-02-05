iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Integris Wealth Management LLC

Integris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,202,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,412,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $98.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,659. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.57.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
