iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.