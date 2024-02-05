iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ISTB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. 147,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,997. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

