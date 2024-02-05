iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV opened at $103.44 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.14 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

