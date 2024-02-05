iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $496.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $475.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $498.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

