iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.89. 1,303,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $498.43.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
