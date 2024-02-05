iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of LTG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after buying an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $493.89. 1,303,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,256. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.74. The company has a market capitalization of $382.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $498.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.