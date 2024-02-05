iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after acquiring an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after acquiring an additional 251,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after acquiring an additional 945,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $494.13. 1,411,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,035,988. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $498.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

