iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,375,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,141 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.28% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $278,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

