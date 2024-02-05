iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $429.72

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $429.72 and last traded at $426.82, with a volume of 355022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $429.38.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $404.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF’s stock is going to split on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
