iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,597,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199,531 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $720,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 3,885,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,287. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

