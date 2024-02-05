iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.61

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 1038373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

