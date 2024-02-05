iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.74

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.74 and last traded at $97.47, with a volume of 465306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

