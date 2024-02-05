iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 488,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 609,707 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.49.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
