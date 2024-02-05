iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 488,652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 609,707 shares.The stock last traded at $20.26 and had previously closed at $20.49.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 408.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,771.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

