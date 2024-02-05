iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.65

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.65 and last traded at $154.15, with a volume of 1646147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $337,131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.