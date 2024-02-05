iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,160.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,409 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.4% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.00 on Monday, hitting $154.30. 1,876,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.77 and its 200 day moving average is $139.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.