iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.77

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.77 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 24358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.47.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $818.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

