iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.49

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.49 and last traded at $186.80, with a volume of 30751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.80.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after buying an additional 580,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after buying an additional 475,622 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

