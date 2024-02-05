iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $122.74

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.74 and last traded at $123.18, with a volume of 370830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.63.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

