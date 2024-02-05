iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $91.31

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.31 and last traded at $90.86, with a volume of 135911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.08.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $658.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 178.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth $257,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.