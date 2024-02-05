iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 64,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 54,588 shares.The stock last traded at $57.42 and had previously closed at $58.40.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $831.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.