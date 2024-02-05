Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Up 5.6%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 118,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 87,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

About Ispire Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Ispire Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ispire Technology during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ispire Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

