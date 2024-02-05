ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.53% of ITT worth $42,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ITT by 30.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,732,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ITT by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.10. 162,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.36. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.82 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

