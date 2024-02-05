Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.97

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 136020 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $992.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 464,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

