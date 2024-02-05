J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Receives $206.37 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total value of $825,920.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,834,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $208.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

