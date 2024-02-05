J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $132.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,211.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -7,066.67%.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

