Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.10 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 1,191.67% and a negative net margin of 370.40%. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Jaguar Health Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 208,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Featured Articles

