Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.59 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

