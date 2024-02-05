Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,550,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,244,000 after buying an additional 555,572 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4,326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,466,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after buying an additional 1,432,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,117,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,120,000 after buying an additional 345,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.88 and a beta of 1.62.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

