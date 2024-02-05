Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.01. 299,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,922. The firm has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.89.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,356 shares of company stock worth $62,625,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.