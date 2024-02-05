Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $57,518,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on GFL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

