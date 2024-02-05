Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,190. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

J opened at $137.00 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.92.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

