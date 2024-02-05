Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,789,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 203,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $70.01.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

