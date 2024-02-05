Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $216,993,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 222.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 879,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,407,000 after purchasing an additional 606,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 15.1 %

NYSE:APD opened at $219.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.66 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

