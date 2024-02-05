Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 466,280 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,618,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 466,280 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.55% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $232,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,997,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,095,547. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.3101 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

