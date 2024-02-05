Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,184 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $451.95. 2,114,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $455.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

