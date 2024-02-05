Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $64,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $48.62. 1,114,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

