Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $148.78 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,040,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,772 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $148,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 673,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 188,780 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 184,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.37. 2,363,719 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

