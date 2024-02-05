Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.63% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $127,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $260,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,548.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 159,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,867. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
