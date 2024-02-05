Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 27,605 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $98,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $11.57 on Monday, reaching $285.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,566. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.79 and a 200-day moving average of $280.28.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.77.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

