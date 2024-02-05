Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 594 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $138,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.39 on Monday, reaching $172.06. 2,134,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $173.13.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.