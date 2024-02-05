Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 113,904 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,484,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,904 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $95,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after buying an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.98. 7,944,437 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

