Jefferies Financial Group Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered New York Community Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,839,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

