JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.12

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 26930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 10.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JinkoSolar by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

