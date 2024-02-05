JMP Securities Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

