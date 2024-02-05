JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s previous close.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

AYX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.61. 494,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.50. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

